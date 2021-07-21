Just Like That’s Script Leak Is Jarring

Sex And The City’s Reboot Had A Script Leak And… You Be The Judge…

Chances are you or someone you know is a devoted fan of Sex and the City. Social media has only extended the lifespan of the series with many fan accounts across Twitter and Instagram, recreating or parodying scenes on TikTok, and continuing the long support group for those of us still hurt by the unfortunately canon Sex and the City 2. While many of us still love and relate to one of the core four leads, many fans have been in an uproar over Kim Cattrall not reprising her legendary role as Pubic Relations powerhouse and sexpot, Samantha Jones. We’re still speculating how a show based on female friendship, despite your flaws and differences, will be able to pull off claiming that three ditched arguably their most loyal and selfless friend. Apparently, we’ll have to try and forget the York-Goldenblatt children called her ‘Aunt Samantha’, she babysat Brady Hobbes and used a vibrator to calm him, and the many times she pulled her best friend out of the darkness caused by being hurt from a loved one. Sure, the reboot is welcomed with open arms by some, yet there are still a handful who may not want to consider the upcoming reboot as an entire continuation of the SATC we still binge watch on the weekends on E! or HBO Max. Afterall, it’s not even officially titled Sex and the City, but instead Just Like That. The incoming, diverse castings may bring a joy to some desperate for a revamped SATC, but realistically audiences tuned in for the leading ladies and not the co-stars. Speaking of, a script leak was just discovered and one of those misbehaving co-leads seems like he’s about to be back on our sh!t list

Be Prepared For Major Just Like That Spoilers Ahead!

According to Page Six, a leaked script from Charles Hunt, an Emmy nominated sound mixer for film and television (Mystic Pizza, Law & Order: SVU) per his IMDb, made a grave mistake by leaving a script around for peeping paparazzi and rabid fans alike. In the one page script, which has Hunt’s name all over it, we get a quick glimpse of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) discussing her…wait for it… divorce from John Preston AKA Mr. Big (Chris Noth)! Carrie is chatting away at lunch with Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) and token gay friend, Stanford Blatch (Willie Garson), who appears to be more at the forefront in the reboot. Thus, we have our first plot leak reveal: Carrie and Big are already divorced or in the process of divorce in the reboot. Deep breaths, everyone! Here’s the exact line causing the stir, especially Carrie’s verbiage of ‘felt’ and ‘was’:

“’I was taping the podcast, I was washing my hair. Yes, I wasn’t eating or sleeping, but at least I felt good about my marriage. Now I’m just one of the wives he was taking care of?’”

The leak is a little upsetting. One could argue that SATC would be nothing without the ever-so delicious, heartbreaking, and exciting will-they-won’t-they between Carrie and Mr. Big, but didn’t we already get all we ever could’ve imagined in the first two films? Experiencing Carrie’s now marriage-drama is almost making the entire series and first film seem pointless. Why did we waste all of that time watching her be *carried away* to moving onto possibly someone new? A glimpse into her good marriage and seeing what other plots can come to fruition from that may have been a more interesting take – there’s still drama without divorce! However, this is only a sample of a page, so perhaps they are only going through a rough patch.

Still, it doesn’t seem like a good outcome for Carrie and Mr. Big. The series has gotten wide attention for wanting to focus on diversity, inclusion, and with the three leading ladies being actively progressive in real life, we are probably going to see many storylines about sexuality, race, and maybe even politics intertwined in modern day New York. Miranda’s son maybe comes out as non-binary? Carrie gets #canceled for something inappropriate she wrote in an article twenty years ago and has to force an apology? Charlotte’s daughter is experiencing racism at her predominantly all-white school? These may sound like fan fiction storylines, but who is to say they won’t turn up on the new series?

What’s your take on the first plot leak from the SATC reboot? Are you still going to be tuning in – even if the entire show is almost a parallel universe from the original series?

Source: Page Six