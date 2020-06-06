Justice Smith & Nicholas Ashe Share Black Love With Couple Pics

Look at that! Queer Black love at its finest!

In the midst of nationwide turmoil, here’s a little Black boy joy to lighten your spirit and heal your soul. Pokémon: Detective Pikachu star Justice Smith and Queen Sugar actor Nicholas Ashe have come out as boyfriends.

The two announced the news of their relationship after protesting police brutality in New Orleans.

“Nicholas Ashe and I protested today in New Orleans,” wrote Smith on Instagram. “We chanted ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ ‘Black Queer Lives Matter’ ‘All Black Lives Matter.’ As a Black queer man myself, I was disappointed to see certain people eager to say Black Lives Matter, but hold their tongue when Trans/Queer was added.”

This is the first time the Get Out and Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom actor has publicly addressed his sexuality. As for Nicholas Ashe, he is most known for appearing on Queen Sugar and the gay-themed Broadway play Choir Boy. Yet, he has not addressed his sexuality either. But this wasn’t just a coming out post. Smith used his platform to discuss the issues of equality and gatekeeping.

“If your revolution is okay with letting Black trans people like Tony McDade slip through the cracks in order to solely liberate Black cishet men, it is anti-Black. You are trying to push yourself through the door of a system designed against you, and then shut the door behind you. It is in our conditioning to get as close to whiteness, straightness, maleness as we can because that’s where the power is… But the revolution is not about appeal. It is about demanding what should have been given to us from the beginning… Which is the right to exist.”

After expressing this, Justice Smith stated that he included pictures of himself and “Nic” to fight the tragedy on many people’s timeline. He then included the hashtags #blackboyjoy, #blacklove, and #blackqueer love.

We’re happy Justice Smith and Nicholas Ashe shared their love and story with the world. We hope to see more of them in the future!