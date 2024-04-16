Justin Bieber & Jaden Smith Go Viral After Tender Moment at Coachella

Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith recently went viral and also received homophobic comments after a video of them having an affectionate moment at Coachella was posted online.

The video was captured and originally shared by photographer-videographer DayDay RED on Instagram, and it shows a sweet moment between the two close friends. In the video, Smith surprises Bieber with a back hug, which the “Peaches” singer reciprocated with a kiss on the rapper’s cheek. They then proceeded on talking with their other friends after.

You can watch the video here:

This is honestly nothing new, nor surprising, being exposed with men who usually express their close friendship through skinship. There’s nothing wrong with it, and doesn’t deserve to be labeled, judged, nor frowned upon. All people, despite their sexual identity, should feel safe and free to express their friendship with tenderness. <3

Bieber and Smith’s interaction certainly doesn’t deserve homophobic comments, and it’s definitely unacceptable to compare them to Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, who was recently accused of rape, domestic violence, sexual assault, and sexual harassment, among others.

Thankfully enough, there were people who defended Bieber and Smith, as well as enlightened those who judged the two.

“This not gay to me. This how the hippies and stoners embraced each other in the late 60s/early 70s. This just their culture. Nobody at Woodstock 69 was going around calling nggas gay. They were just blazing & having fun. Not my place to judge,” @MulhollandL0ver wrote.

Another commenter also expressed:

Some of you have never experienced an actual friend before, and it shows lol. This is normal. What's the point of yall fighting against labels but then mislabeling these 2. Everything don't gotta be labeled gay…then yall wonder why we got people like Diddy running around pic.twitter.com/3nH9oC5IV5 — Nicole (@wuzzambby) April 14, 2024

