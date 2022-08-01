Justin Bieber Takes on the Stage After Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

In June 11, world-renowned singer Justin Bieber announced on his Instagram account that he would be taking a break from touring due to suffering from partial facial paralysis.

Bieber revealed that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which is why he needed the time off, therefore cancelling a number of shows from his Justice world tour.

According to Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome “occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears.” Furthermore, “it can lead to facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear, and is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox,” as per Fox News.

The 28-year-old singer asked for his fans’ patience and understanding as he goes through a difficult time with his health.

“For those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously my body is telling me that I’ve got to slow down. I hope you guys understand. I’ll just be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do,” Bieber stated in the video that he posted via Instagram.

He also assured his fans that he is going to be okay saying,

“I’m going to get better, and I’m doing all of these face exercises to get my face back to normal. It will go back to normal, it’s just time. We don’t know how much time it’s going to be. It’s going to be OK.”

And he was right indeed. On Sunday, Bieber took on the concert stage for the first time after his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, as he rocked the night away at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy!

The “Peaches” singer was energetic as ever, and not to mention shirtless, on stage while singing his hit songs. Best believe, his fans went crazy over his comeback and recovery, and most probably also because of his exposed abs.

seeing justin bieber smile hits differently now knowing he couldn't just a month ago.. I'm so proud of him 🥺 pic.twitter.com/hMSpn1YnXI — sophia (@jcurnalstin) August 1, 2022

No thoughts, just Justin Bieber pic.twitter.com/EVZJsOgCSm — 𝚠𝚒𝚔𝚒 IS SEEING JUSTIN AGAIN IN 236 DAYS 🤍 (@justinloyalstan) August 1, 2022

According to Fox News, it seems like Bieber “is on the mend as his tour website has updated stops to include concerts in Europe before heading to South America in September.”

Justin Bieber and the justice world tour is back! pic.twitter.com/NL4e8J01io — buzztinxlaroi (@buzztinxlaroi) July 31, 2022

