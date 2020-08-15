Justin Theroux Looks Buffer Than Ever + More Of This Week’s Hottest Photos

HOT

Credit: Justin Theroux Instagram

Justin Theroux has been one of those dreamy straight guys we’ve crushed on long before he and Jennifer Aniston became a thing.

The Leftovers actor has kept his chiseled body in shape, even during quarantine, as evidenced by these hot new photos of him out and about in New York City. He strolled through the streets of The Big Apple with his adorable dog where Justin’s bulging arm muscles could be seen from miles away in an outfit that highlighted all areas of his body (see pics here).

He was far from the only sexy guy to tickle our fancies this past week. Check out some of the other hottest photos and videos of studs we love.

Robbie Rodriguez

View this post on Instagram

🚌

A post shared by Bruno Alcantara | Life Coach (@brunocalcantara) on

Bruno Alcantara

View this post on Instagram

Gurl, she loves a fan moment. 💜💜

A post shared by Karamo (@karamo) on

Karamo Brown 

Jose Javier

Dan Tai

View this post on Instagram

Embarrassing pose but I like this jacket

A post shared by Matteo Lane (@matteolane) on

Matteo Lane

Eddie Danger

Big Dipper

View this post on Instagram

1 YEAR POST-OP 🍆 I can’t believe it’s already been over year since I had stage 1 of phalloplasty. So much in my life has changed since then. There were a lot of reasons why I didn’t go through with all of the surgeries. For a long time, my testosterone levels were really low so I was super tired & sore all the time, I lacked motivation, and I started developing more fatty tissue on my hips and chest which caused me to feel dysphoric. The low T effected my work performance substantially and I nearly lost my job. Not being able to walk or physically take care of myself messed with my head more than I had anticipated. I was absolutely certain that a phallus that could become erect was exactly what I wanted for myself; it took going through the process to understand that the price to pay wasn’t worth it to me. I’ve lost a lot of feeling below the belt, and I don’t just mean my leg. That was tough to process for awhile, but I’ve made peace with everything that’s happened and have learned a lot about myself. I understand now that physical autonomy means everything to me, so I’m doing what I can to treat my body like a temple. It felt like the pain and sadness would never end after surgery. If it weren’t for the encouragement from my friends, family, and all y’all, I wouldn’t be standing here today looking forward to the future. . . . . . . . . . . . . . #phalloplasty #bottomsurgery #postop #trans #transgender #transman #transmasculine #transguy #ftm #femaletomale #transisbeautiful #transathlete #ftmfitness #hrt #topsurgery #scars #scar #lgbt #lgbtq #lgbtqia #bi #queerfitness #dysphoria #andrewchristian #actrophyboy #trophyboy #onlyfans #beefcake #selfdiscovery #innerpeace

A post shared by Jesse Diamond (@jessediamondfitness) on

Jesse Diamond

View this post on Instagram

TGIF 🎉 🎊

A post shared by JOE BLIZZARD (@joeblizzard) on

Joe Blizzard

 

 

 

