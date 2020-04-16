Justin Timberlake Comments On Ex Britney Spears’ Photo & The Internet Implodes

Britney Spears‘ face in the picture above is exactly how thousands if not millions of us felt when her ex Justin Timberlake left a sweet comment on one of her Instagram videos.

Here’s how it all went down. The iconic pop songstress posted a clip of her twirling and dancing around to Justin’s song “Filthy” off his 2018 album Man of the Woods. She put her toned midsection on display in a matching white top/shorts combo while showing off her moves to his track.

That’s all and cute, Britney. But you actually acknowledged your split from him in your caption which then made the internet implode. “This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you’re supposed to do these days,” she wrote. “As you can see I’m not really dancing folks, I’m just very bored. PS I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago, but hey the man is a genius! Great song JT! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD!” OH MY FREAKING GOD BRITNEY!

But wait… it gets so much better! Justin actually commented on her video with a laughing and three clapping emojis. Once again… social media lost their s**t.

Here’s a sampling of the comments left in response for Justin:

“The nostalgia is killing me.. he’s the best for replying to this.”

“The world is a so much better place to live in now.”

“My millennial heart can’t take this.”

“Y’all better make something out of this.”

Britney & Justin were one of the biggest celebrity couples of all time in the eyes of many. They rank up there with Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston in terms of the impact that they had on pop culture during their time together. The two began dating in 1999 and abruptly split three years later. His video for “Cry Me A River”, which featured a Britney lookalike, made it seem like she cheated on him while they were an item.

They have since moved on in the love department from one another. Justin married actress Jessica Biel in October 2012 and later had a son named Silas together. The “Toxic” singer has been romantically involved with a hunky personal trainer named Sam Asghari for several years now.

Here’s hoping, at some point though, that Britney and Justin come back together for whatever the reason may be. We will be waiting.