Jwan Yosef Partners With CDLP On Limited Edition Of Artist Essentials

Looks like there is a new rising star in the world of fashion. Jwan Yosef, 38, the Syrian-born Swedish painter married to pop superstar Ricky Martin has paired with the European design house CDLP. The extremely attractive father of two definitely knows a thing or two about marketing judging by the promo shots for the limited collection. Since 2016 CLDP wants to “revolutionize men’s underwear, launching a new generation of products built with intention and purpose. Our mission continues to design focused essentials within the categories of underwear, t-shirts, socks, homewear, swim, and pool and sportswear.” The line,

“developed in innovation in Sweden, [the line is] consciously constructed in Europe using future-orientated materials. Our underwear is made from Lyocell—derived from renewable wood sources—which provides silk-like softness, superior breathability, and natural moisture-wicking properties.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best known for his painting and sculptures the London-based Yosef can now add fashion designer to his already impressive resume. Queerty reported that “Yosef joined forces with Swedish luxury label CDLP to launch a limited-edition capsule collection of painter’s essentials based on his own outfits. If a beige onesie was not on your must-have list this summer, seeing Yosef modeling coveralls may have you re-assessing your entire summer brunch wardrobe.”

What better way to market clothes than with a sexy, half-naked hot AF five-foot-ten hunk? Posting a series of Instagram photos and reels to his over 722k followers and watching Yosef model the beige coveralls has never made me want a pair of coveralls more. This pair will only set you back a measly $650. Better get them fast because only 50 garments were created. No word yet on if Yosef personally delivers your purchase to your doorstep.

Advertisement

CDLP describes Yosef as “a longtime friend and conceptual painter based in Los Angeles. In close collaboration with the artist, we expand our advancement of daily essentials into a limited edition capsule of artist’s essentials, consisting of a coverall and two t-shirts.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yosef and Martin have been married since 2017. They first publicly came out as a couple at the 2016 amFAR gala in Sao Paolo, Brazil. The two met on Instagram and are raising four children together. Martin became father to twin boys in 2008. In 2018 the two welcomed their first daughter together and their son Renn Martin-Yosef was born in October 2019.

As for us, we will be dreaming of Yosef painting in his coveralls while trying to scrape up $650 for our very own pair! In the meantime scrolling through their Instagram thirst trap photos don’t cost a thing! Happy weekend Instincters.

Advertisement

Advertisement