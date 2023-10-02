Jwan Yosef Shares Super HOT Photos with BUTT Magazine

Jwan Yosef recently shared some V sexy pics from his photoshoot with BUTT Magazine, and ex-husband Ricky Martin reportedly reacted to it…

In the photos, the 39-year-old Swedish painter and artist is shirtless and wearing denim booty shorts, paired with white socks and beige-colored sneakers. The pics show his toned abs and fit physique, leaving his followers thirsty for more — most likely because of his unbuttoned shorts.



Words by

Thank u to “BUTT @buttmagazine shot by my favorite enfant terrible @matthiasvriens Words by @pfpicardi Thank u to @bribakke ,” Yosef simply wrote on the caption.

Meanwhile, his ex-husband Martin was reportedly one of the people who liked his post, according to Hola! magazine. Back in July, the former couple announced their divorce after 6 years of marriage, also expressing their intention to co-parent their children.

Not to mention, the two of them continued following each other on Instagram, which seemingly shows that things are going well for them. Moreover, Yosef’s comments section is filled with admiration and thirst, and here are some of them ’cause why not? 😉

“I zoomed in I’m not gonna deny it,” Instagram user @ diazgabrielaeliana admitted.

“This pic is gonna derail my entire day…,” @jarettsays wrote.

“I’m pregnant,” @pharmacology commented.

“We have to clone you because we all deserve a copy just like you! Machote rico,” @jorge_antonnio expressed.

Now dropping Yosef’s latest steamy and seductive pics here:

