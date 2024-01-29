Jxckson On New Single ‘Time Waits for No One,’ Breaking Norms, & More

Jxckson, a queer alternative pop artist based in Austin, Texas with a distinctive musical style that effortlessly blends various genres, is proud to release his latest single, “Time Waits for No One.”

Featuring operatic background vocals and a big production style, this dark-synthpop saga is not simply just a song – it’s an immersive experience meticulously crafted to resonate with listeners on multiple levels. The track draws inspiration from the industrial sounds of the 90s and weaves in contemporary vibes, unfolding a cinematic narrative that invites audiences to the explore the profound relationship between time and self-discovery.

“I wrote ‘Time Wait for No One’ as an exploration of my frequent, and sometimes contradictory, reflections on time, getting older, and the ticking clock that lives in all of us,” Jxckson says. “It’s also about accepting that I wouldn’t change anything about my past.”

First entering the music scene in 2019 with his debut single “Icarus,” Jxckson has shared a plethora of music projects since. He is heavily influenced by the captivating art form of burlesque, infusing each performance with grace and sensuality, and his music is a celebration of individuality and self-expression. Through his art, Jxckson seeks to empower others to embrace their unique selves.

Instinct had the opportunity to catch up with the rising star to talk more about “Time Waits for No One,” as well as how he will continue to break boundaries as a queer Black musician and what’s upcoming.

Check out the full video interview below.

Jxckson…

Follow Jxckson: Twitter | Instagram | TikTok | Website