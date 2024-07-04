K-Pop Idol Ok Taec-yeon Stars in LGBTQ+ Romance with Hayato Isomura

K-Pop star Ok Taec-yeon, who is a member of the boy group 2PM, is set to star alongside Japanese actor Hayato Isomura in the LGBTQ+ romance ‘Soul Mate’.

According to Netflix, “the series tells a 10-year-long love story between two young men, traversing the cities of Berlin, Seoul, and Tokyo.” As per Deadline, Isomura is playing the role of Rye Narutaki, “who left everything in Japan.” Meanwhile, Ok is portraying the character of a boxer named Johan Hwang, who saves Rye in a foreign land.

Here's your first look at Soul Mate starring Hayato Isomura and Ok Taec-yeon. Traversing the cities of Berlin, Seoul, and Tokyo, the series tells a 10-year-long love story between two young men. From writer and director Shunki Hashizume (Scroll, More Than Words). pic.twitter.com/80AxrJNJTk — Netflix (@netflix) June 27, 2024

‘Soul Mate’ was developed after a conversation between writer and director Shunki Hashizume and executive producer Dai Ota.

“We arrived at the ultimate destiny story, where people from different cultures and backgrounds meet in a foreign land and their lives intersect. The story, filled with life’s joys and pains, combined with the exceptional performances from Isomura and Taec-yeon, will warm the hearts of viewers,” Ota stated.

Moreover, Ok talked about working on the series, expressing:

“The character of Johan Hwang intrigued me, and his inner struggles and pain stayed with me long after I read the script. To prepare, I lost weight and underwent boxing training, and I’ve continued to train diligently during filming to portray Johan as best as I can.”

Sources: deadline.com, thepinknews.com