K-Pop Star Jay Park Joins OnlyFans

Jay Park is a rapper based in South Korea, and he is best known as a member of Art of Movement (AOM), which is a Seattle-based b-boy crew.

More recently, Park announced via an Instagram post that he’s now on OnlyFans, writing:

“Follow ya boi on @onlyfans #McNasty out june 30th”

Advertisement

As we probably all know by now, OnlyFans is known for being a platform associated with adult content creation. However, it is presumed that the 37-year-old rapper’s OnlyFans is a part of a larger promotional effort for his upcoming single, “McNasty”.

In another post, Park teased his followers about his OnlyFans, writing:

Advertisement

“#McNasty 6/30 June 30th

Different version on my OF”

Meanwhile, here’s what the comments section is saying:

Advertisement

“SIR WHAT DO YOU MEAN???? WHAT VERSION ON YOUR OF?????,” an Instagram user expressed.

“Jay Park on the process to make everyone Pregnant,” another user commented.

“Now WHY did I think he was tryna match Tinashe’s freak for a second with the choreo-,” a user pointed out.

“BRAH IM NOT UR STRONGEST SOLDIER,” a user also commented.

Advertisement

Moreover, Park is a former member of the K-Pop boy group 2PM, and he is the founder and former CEO of the independent hip hop record labels AOMG and H1ghr Music. Not to mention, he also founded the record label More Vision.

Sources: lifestyleasia.com, en.wikipedia.org