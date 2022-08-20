Kanye West Receives Criticism Over Yeezy GAP Store Display

Kanye West, now formally known as Ye, has been receiving criticism for selling his Yeezy GAP fashion collection out of large construction bags displayed in the store.

Instead of buying Yeezy's, "homeless inspired" clothing for $200… How about donatin' the money to the people this man is mocking and makin' bank on? @kanyewest clothing on display at the GAP. Sold in trash bags! 😶 Wow, dude. pic.twitter.com/LA3XtsfEAC — Zombiegrrl (@Zombiegrrl21) August 17, 2022

He then went on Instagram and posted a black image with white text that read:

“Look to the children Look to the homeless As the biggest inspiration for all design.”

Needless to say, the irony of it all received even more backlash, and the post has since been deleted.

One comment read:

“Yes look to the homeless so we can sell middle class people $499 shoes.”

And another one also wrote:

“Instead of using the homeless as inspiration for design, you should be helping them get out of homelessness.”

The rapper also appeared on Fox News to address the controversy, and he refused to apologize, saying that he is an “innovator.”

“I’m not here to sit up here and apologize about my ideas. That’s exactly what the media tries to do. Make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think,” West stated.

He also explained that his goal was to make shopping easier and more egalitarian, which is actually debatable if choosing items of clothing from a huge pile inside construction bags can be described as such.

Thoughts on the Yeezy GAP fiasco?

Source: Forbes.com