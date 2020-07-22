Kanye West’s Strange Twitter Rant Leads To Media Confusion

After Denouncing Harriet Tubman’s Legacy, West Threatens To ‘Go To War’ With Kris Jenner

This year continues to get more and more strange. Recently, Rapper Kanye West announced he’d be running for President, yes, for the office of the President of the United States. It took mere seconds for society to grab his statements and cause a viral stir. It’s clear no one really took him seriously, but the ones who wanted to join in on the chaos attended his “political rally” at which he made some peculiar comments, including shading Harriet Tubman, who he claims didn’t free any slaves, but instead had them go work for other work people. The audacity shown by West during his rally spurred a social media firestorm with tons of people, celebrities included, attacking him. Yesterday, West may have been feeling the pressure as it seemed to get the best of him, which manifested itself into what many are calling a mental breakdown highlighted on his Twitter feed.

According to screenshots obtained by The Shade Room, West broke the internet last night (most overused statement ever). He’s been ranting more lately than usual, but in this latest oversharing, he’s dishing out more that some can handle and there’s a lot to uncover.

He declares he’s been trying to divorce his wife, Kim Kardashian. Then, he goes on to address only by name one of Kim’s best girlfriends, the notoriously hard-to-please Larsa Pippen, and also Rapper Drake. The single-name Tweets continue to have everyone guessing what their involvement is of his rant. Speculation will drive anyone crazy, but many are assuming Drake may have had an affair with Kim and Larsa is deep in their drama.

Then, he goes on to call himself the “future president”. He calls out Kim and her mother/Momager extraordinaire, Kris Jenner, claiming they are giving statements on his behalf without is approval. West leads us to believe Kim also slept with rapper and Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend Meek Mill during a “prison reform” meeting at a hotel. He also gives a damning title to Kris – calling her – “Kris Jong-Un” – referring to the North Korea Dictator and all-around evil being. Why? Well, he’s alleging that Kris was trying to have his eldest daughter, North West, in a quote: “children’s Playboy [photo]shoot.” He posted screenshots of his text chain with Kris, claiming that if she continues to ignore him he will “go to war” with her and she is a white supremacist. Finally, he claims Kim and Kris are trying to get him into a psychiatric facility, but he will not go.

Of course, Kim had to react to the massive media headlines her husband he has been making. She took to Instagram and posted a few stories with text only stating she wishes to be left alone during this time as her husband has bipolar disorder and is experiencing a manic episode. Kim said:

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I’m very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health. I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. [He has the pressure] of being an artist and a black man. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions. Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this.” – GMA

In the age of the internet, everyone gets an opinion. Some are actually siding with West’s rant – claiming that the Kardashian women have been disposing of and ruining black men’s lives since the incarnation of their reality television series and West is dropping clues of their insanity. More conspiracy theories from commenters alleged his children may be exposed to abuse by Hollywood Elite, as many link powerful celebrities, international moguls, and both Republican and Democratic politicians to deceased sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein. But, these currently unproven theories. The majority of commenters believe West is mentally unwell and needs to seek treatment, citing his latest Twitter rant as a mental breakdown. Unfortunately, we may never know the exact truth, and as we know, the Kardashian clan makes absolutely everything public, so it’s doubtful that they will be handling this privately, despite Kim’s request. It almost makes one wonder if this is a publicity stunt for their upcoming season. Is the pandemic lacking the necessary level of drama they need to survive off of? Doubtful with this crew. West and the Kardashian girls certainly know how to grab and hold onto our attention, so it appears we are still Keeping Up with the Kardashians thirteen years later.

Writer’s Note: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.

Source: Washington Post , The Shade Room , Good Morning America , Business Insider