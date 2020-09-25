Karamo Brown Broke Up With His Fiance?!

Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown has split from his fiancé.

The reality show star revealed this fact while appearing in an episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show that premiered this Friday, September 25. Brown shared on the show that he and his former fiancé, Ian Jordan, decided to stop seeing each other three months ago. This decision was made after being in a 10-year relationship and being engaged for two years.

“It was postponed [their wedding] because of the pandemic, but now it’s actually postponed officially, because my fiancé and I, we were together for 10 years, and we broke up about three and a half months ago,” he told guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss of So You Think You Can Dance fame. “We were distracted by so much — with the kids, and our careers — that during that time, I had to really say, ‘How is our communication? How are other parts of our lives? Are we growing in the same place?’”

Brown explained further that deciding to end their relationship didn’t mean that they’d stop talking to each other. After all, they fathered Karamo’s two sons, 23-year-old Jason and 20-year-old Chris, together and had built a life around each other.

“We’re not 20 anymore, so it wasn’t just, ‘Oh, I’m not going to text you anymore’ — it was like, we have a family and a home,” Karamo Brown explained. “How do we separate this? And it was hard. We went to virtual counseling, we did a lot of things. But eventually, I was like, ‘This is a moment where I need to decide, is my happiness important?’ And once I made that decision, I said, you know, ‘We are going to have to break up.’”

Despite their need to end the romantic side of their relationship, Karamo Brown says that the two are trying to stay “good friends.”

“It’s very nice when it’s like, ‘I still love you and support you,’” Brown stated. “I want him to be happy, he wants me to be happy. But yeah, no more wedding, so if y’all got any friends. I’m lying. I’m not ready to move on that quick. I’m not ready.”

Source: The Ellen Show, Us Magazine,