Karamo Brown Reveals He Wants To Be The First Gay ‘Bachelor’: ‘Let’s Try It’

Studly Karamo Brown finds himself single for the first time in a decade after his breakup from fiance Ian Jordan.

The Queer Eye star chatted with US Weekly about how different life has been since entering the dating world again in a new interview earlier this week. He also touched on the idea of becoming the first gay Bachelor as he’s a massive fan of the long-running ABC series.

“We can go for it. Let’s try it. I would … Why not?” he revealed. “Let me tell you something: what I’ve learned right now — and I tweeted this the other day — is that dating is a mess.”

Something that The Real World alum hasn’t been enjoying since cementing his solo status is when guys send him obscene photos (insert eggplant and peach emoji here) of themselves.

“Not to be crude or anything, [but] sending inappropriate pics is not a way to ever engage with someone. That’s not universal for ‘hello,’” he explained. “I don’t know why guys think that’s an appropriate thing to do. So, it’s like, please keep it respectful. You know what I mean?”

He continued, “The other day, I got someone who sent me Cardi B lyrics. … They literally sent me Cardi B lyrics for her new song and was like, ‘Hey, can we date?’ And I was like, ‘Why do you think this would be me? Like, me? You think I’m going to be like, ‘Oh, great. Cardi B lyrics. Yes, let’s date.’”

Karamo then brought up becoming the first gay Bachelor again and how much easier it would be for him compared to what he’s dealt with this far in being single. “So, if I could just get a whole bunch of great guys in one room and just to, like, go through, sign me up.”

The Houston, Texas native made jaws drop when he revealed the news about him and Ian splitting for good. He spilled details about it on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month with guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

“It was postponed [their wedding] because of the pandemic, but now it’s actually postponed officially, because my fiancé and I, we were together for 10 years, and we broke up about three and a half months ago,” he said.

“We were distracted by so much — with the kids, and our careers — that during that time, I had to really say, ‘How is our communication? How are other parts of our lives? Are we growing in the same place?’”

“We’re not 20 anymore, so it wasn’t just, ‘Oh, I’m not going to text you anymore’ — it was like, we have a family and a home,” Karamo continued. “How do we separate this? And it was hard. We went to virtual counseling, we did a lot of things. But eventually, I was like, ‘This is a moment where I need to decide, is my happiness important?’ And once I made that decision, I said, you know, ‘We are going to have to break up.’”