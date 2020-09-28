Kathie Lee Giffords’ Son-in-Law Reveals Too Much of Himself on Celebrity Family Feud

When Kathie Lee Gifford and her family faced off against Ricki Lake’s family on Celebrity Family Feud on Thursday, September 24, people may have tuned in to see the two former talk-show hosts face off against each other, but were treated to a whole lot more.

Gifford’s new son-in-law, Ben Wierda showed off his goods to the viewers watching the game show that evening. The whole ‘package’ is on display in the video below.

Wierda, who is the nephew of Secretary of Education Betsy Devos, married Gifford’s daughter, Cassidy, back in June.

From Wierda’s expression and the smile on Cassidy’s face, it was very apparent it wasn’t an accident that Wierda showed off a full moose knuckle in his pants.

The reactions from Twitter are priceless.

Betsy Devos' nephew, Ben Wierda, the moment he realizes how tight his pants are pic.twitter.com/naCpnbR5Js — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 25, 2020

There were some on Twitter that posted some thirsty tweets.

While some had questions.

Others had different reactions.

Gifford posted a photo of her family on her Instagram from before they filmed the episode which featured Wierda’s bulge from a different angle.

What do you think of Wierda’s goods? Let us know in the comments or on our social media accounts?

Sources: People Magazine, Family Feud Official YouTube Channel, Kathie Lee Gifford Official Instagram