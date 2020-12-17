Kathy Griffin Asked Divas ‘How Could We Let This Happen?’

Comedian Kathy Griffin clapped back at little Christian Walker, son of former NFL player Herschel Walker, for his rather deranged rant on Twitter telling people to chill because “this isn’t over yet” and the Donald will somehow continue to be president after Congress meets on January 6.

Walker, who’s biggest claim to fame is apparently having been a ‘Spirit of Texas Royalty’ cheerleader (?), seems to find some hope that a handful of states that Joe Biden flipped to blue have some crazed loons who ‘elected’ their own slate of Trump-supporting electors.

Said loons hope that Congress might count their electoral votes instead of the official electors, or at least muddy the waters for Congress.

This is Christian Walker. His dad is Herschel Walker, an NFL player who won the Heisman and has been friends with Donald Trump for almost 40 years. Christian Walker was raised in a pro-Trump bubble that blinded him so he rejects reality as a coping mechanism. pic.twitter.com/Eu7LEwnoiZ — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) December 15, 2020

Here’s the official deal – Section 4 of the Electoral Count Act of 1887 dictates that the votes counted and certified during the meeting of the Electoral College stand. They cannot be changed between now and January 6.

IF there are two sets of electors, both houses of Congress decide separately which is the legal ‘will of the people’ slate of electors.

IF the (GOP-controlled) Senate and the (Democratic-controlled) House cannot agree, “the votes of the electors whose appointment has been certified by the executive of the State, under the seal thereof, shall be counted.”

Those would be the electors who have been signed off by the governor of each state. Those electors total 306 for Joe Biden. Done.

After the young gay’s sassy yet misguided remarks, Griffin intoned fellow gay icons Bette Midler, Lady Gaga, and Beyoncé wondering, “Ladies, how could we let this happen? HOW?”

Others in the Twitterverse chimed in as well.

“Ladies, how could we let this happen? HOW?” https://t.co/dFTtQLnY9P — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 16, 2020

