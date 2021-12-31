Katy Perry Hits Play On A New Vegas Residency & Dance Anthem W/ Alesso

Earlier this week, Katy Perry launched her epic Sin City residency at Resorts World Las Vegas, and that called for a musical celebration, a collaboration that is quintessential Katy Perry. The “Daisies” singer dropped a brand-new single with Swedish DJ Alesso titled “When I’m Gone” and fans have instantly responded. The close to three-minute single is a return to the dance floor that so many Perry fans have been yearning for, with the video poised to drop Monday, January 10 during halftime of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. (The lyric video can be found here).

To be featured alongside “Walking on Air” during the Resorts World Las Vegas residency, a galaxy of co-writers worked on the “When I’m Gone”. Among them were Rami Yacoub, Norwegian writer Alida Garpestad Peck (who wrote Kylie‘s “Real Groove”), Nathan Cunningham and Marc Sibley from London DJ duo Space Primates, as well as Alma Goodman, who co-wrote Alesso’s own smash hit “Remedy.” Could the success that is sure to come from “When I’m Gone” mean more dance music from Perry?; The pop princess seems to think it definitely could. She told Apple Music “I think that if people like the dance stuff, I’d be willing to serve up more of that, but I also really want to go into an evolved space musically and start a new era. That’s going to be starkly different, but I think duality is important.”

Perry’s new Resort World Las Vegas residency has been eagerly anticipated since it was originally announced, but it now looks like we’re getting a first look at the actual setlist that fans can expect when they enter the self-proclaimed Perry Playland. Fans were expecting such Perry-standards as “California Girls” & “Swish Swish”, but it also looks like we’re getting several hybrid versions of Perry’s smash singles as well. A track called “The Greatest Love Of All” appears at the end of the setlist (a Whitney Houston cover?), along with one final addition- the blow the roof off single “Firework”!

