Keiynan Lonsdale Hits 100k Views For His ‘Kiss The Boy’ MV

“If you want to kiss the boy then you better kiss the boy right now.”

Advertisement

Keiynan Lonsdale is an Australian actor, singer, songwriter, dancer, and VJ whose new music video for Kiss The Boy (released 13 days ago) just hit 100K views and is currently his most streamed song. The song initially debuted in 2018 and, at the time, was released with a beautifully made lyric video comprised of fan-submitted videos.

The new music video also features the absolutely stunning model ‘The Boy’ @sadiqdesh.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old first broke into the Hollywood scene with roles in Dance Academy, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl, but it was his role in Love, Simon as the titular character’s love interest that changed the trajectory of his personal life and career. Lonsdale recalls being inspired by both Love, Simon and The Little Mermaid’s ‘Kiss The Girl’ when he wrote the song, describing it as one of the easiest songs he had ever written.

Advertisement

Kiss The Boy contains beautifully written lyrics that project emotions of longing and wanting to be brave for the person you love. Sometimes, a leap of faith is all you need to get the guy you want:

“If you want to kiss the boy then you better



Kiss the boy right now (right now, right now)



You ain’t got to be afraid of the words you want to say right now



‘Cause love is a game we deserve to play out loud



So you if you want to play then you better kiss the boy” “I might not say the one thing on my mind cause it’s too tough



But we lose our chance when we don’t try”

Advertisement

Keiynan came out in 2017 after being inspired by his role in Love, Simon. He made the announcement via Instagram, stating, “I like girls, & I like guys.” Later, in 2022, Keiynan came out as gay in an interview with Buzzfeed, but he explained that “coming out” isn’t always a clear-cut process.

“I did say I like girls and I like guys, and then everyone was like, Keenan comes out as bisexual. I was like, I never said I was bisexual.” He adds, “I guess now, sitting in this now, I would call myself quite happily a gay man. I still recognize that I can be attracted to both, and I’m probably pan in many ways, you know, probably whatever, probably a lot of different things, but I choose to identify as a gay man.”

Advertisement

More importantly, Keiynan explains:

“So it’s really just a question for yourself, and you have to relax into it and know that what you call yourself today might be different from what you call yourself next week or next year.”

Advertisement

Check out the music video down below and prepare to reminisce about young love:

Sources: Buzzfeed, Genius