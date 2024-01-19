Kelly Osbourne Addresses 2015 Comment That Is Going Viral

Kelly Osbourne’s out of touch comment from 2015 is making a comeback online, and it has become a viral meme on TikTok, reportedly gaining almost 350 million views.

For a bit of context, the English singer and actress received backlash for her comments about Latinos during an appearance in ‘The View’ back in 2015. They were discussing former US President Donald Trump’s stance on immigration.

Advertisement

“If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilets, Donald Trump?,” Osbourne stated.

One of ‘The View’ co-hosts at the time, Rosie Perez, responded:

“Oh that’s not…”

“In the sense that … You know what I mean?,” Osbourne added, attempting to correct her previous comment.

Advertisement

She then tried to further explain herself, clarifying:

“I didn’t mean it like that. Come on!”

8 years ago today, Kelly Osbourne had horrible delivery while trying to make a point on The View pic.twitter.com/IMGPj4fIlM — popculture (@notgwendalupe) August 4, 2023

Advertisement

In an August 2015 statement, the singer apologized for her out of touch comment, expressing:

“I want to start by saying I always take responsibility for my actions. In this particular case, I will take responsibility for my poor choice of words but I will not apologize for being a racist as I am not. I whole-hearted(ly) f**ked up today. I don’t want to bulls**t anyone with lame excuses.”

More recently, she addressed the matter in an interview with Rolling Stone, admitting:

“Oh, a self-righteous little c**t. I hate it. I hate it so much because I look at it and I’m like, ‘You think you know everything and you know nothing. Nobody wants to hear [your] opinion on this.'”

Advertisement

Osbourne continued explaining that her comments “came out so wrong,” and noted that she feels that the US is “built on immigrants.”

“I feel very strongly that Latin American culture is the backbone of America. I believe that Latin Americans are the hardest-working people you will ever meet,” she further expressed.

Moving forward to the viral meme, gay TikTok is joining the trend, and below are some of their entries!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources: pagesix.com, queerty.com