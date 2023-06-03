Kelly Ripa Puts Her Bestie Andy Cohen On Blast For Lewd Nude Texts

There’s a lot to unpack here. But before I highlight all of the cringe-factors about this story, let me at least fill you all in first. Kelly Ripa, Emmy-award winning talk show host and bestie of Andy Cohen, shared that she once received an unexpected dick pic from Cohen while she was on the set of Live with Kelly and Mark.

The catch is (and I’m sure a huge relief to Ripa) that it wasn’t Cohen’s dick. He apparently shares nudes that were sent to him from men that are potential hookups. Ripa detailed the play by play on a recent episode of her podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera – which featured Cohen as a guest.

Advertisement

“So, my work iPad is open and I’m sitting here reading through my notes and [“Live” Executive Producer Michael Gelman] is over my shoulder trying to show me something. And suddenly a completely erect penis pops up. Let’s call him Bobby,” Ripa, 52, continued. “It just says, ‘Bobby’s c–k,’ and it’s, like, a text from Andy Cohen, ‘Bobby’s c–k.’” -Kelly Ripa, Let’s Talk Off Camera

Cohen, 54, then explained that he was planning on having a threesome with a straight couple from Boston. The dick pic was sent by the male from that threesome prospect. The Watch What Happens Live talk show host revealed in his latest book that he’s very interested in having a threesome with a straight couple — something that Ripa says makes her nervous (for safety reasons).

Andy Cohen is no stranger to over sharing though, he’s admitted to being on dating sites (even being spotted on Grindr and Scruff). I think what’s awkward here though is, why are you sharing someone else’s nude pictures? Sure, I’m certain it happens privately amongst friends. But for it to be put on blast by one of daytime television’s biggest host? Is it some sort of invasion of “Bobby’s” privacy? Is it appropriate to casually share dick pics in the friend-group chat in your 50s? No age shaming intended. But one thing that I know for sure, if I ever came across Andy’s profile on one of these dating apps, I’d most likely send him fake dick pics — just because I know there’s a strong possibility that my nudes may end up in Kelly Ripa’s phone. Do you think SJP told Andy years ago to never send her another nude pic as long as they live?

Advertisement

Here’s a clip of Andy playing a threesome game on WWHL with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

Would you have a ménage a trois with Andy Cohen?

Source: Love B Scott