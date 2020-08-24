Kellyanne Conway Is Calling It Quits! Problems At Home?

Trump’s Right Hand Lady Is Quitting Just Ahead Of The Straining 2020 Election

This year continues to grow curiouser and curiouser. For the last five years we’ve watched Kellyanne Conway play the role of Donald Trump’s Counselor. She has shockingly been one of Trump’s “best” employees. Seriously, politics aside you cannot deny that you wouldn’t want Conway on your team: She never waivers, bends, or runs off script. She’s a huge asset to the current administration, but she won’t be for much longer – and this has to be a big hit to the reigning White House.

According to Fox News, Conway is willingly leaving her position to focus on being an at-home-educator to her children and be more of a mother than a face on our televisions. To add even more bizarre-ness to the situation, her husband – George Conway – is also quitting his job to remain at home more during the current pandemic. The couple cannot ever seem to agree on politics as we’ve seen vocally (George even attended a party of Kathy Griffin last year), but they have decided they need to regroup as a family as they raise their teenager in challenging times.

Kellyanne has been the Captain of Trump’s cheerleading team – it’s going to be absolutely wild to see someone replace her. Face it, we’ve seen her and can hear her voice in our heads – she’s arguably been on television daily for the last five, going on six years. Also, the gays clearly know she’s recently gotten some work done – and money well spent, Kellyanne. But, she didn’t throw the administration to the vultures, but didn’t praise it either. Conway proclaimed America is full of differences, but regardless – every American is an amazing person. She’s not wrong.

I'm Leaving the White House. Gratefully & Humbly. Here is my statement:https://t.co/MpYxVfrY2N God Bless You All. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 24, 2020

That’s a great statement, but maybe we need to look at other sources for new. Kellyanne and her political polar opposite husband may not be leaving politics for a moment to be the best home-schoolers they can be, but more so, they are getting schooled themselves on how they are not doing well at home.

According to NBC Chicago, Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia, 15, Says She’s Seeking Emancipation. Looks like Kellyanne is trying to keep Trump’s house organized, but may be failing at home.

i’m devasted that my mother is actually speaking at the RNC. like DEVASTATED beyond compare — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

In a follow-up post to the one showing more evidence of mom’s constant embarrassing actions, Claudia wrote: “i’m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life.”

The New York Post writes:

Left-leaning Claudia has been openly feuding with her parents on TikTok and Twitter all summer, bashing them for their conservative views. At one point she urged progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to adopt her. Saturday’s tweet came alongside many more in which she penned her frustration over her mother’s work for the president, and over recent praise of her father, George Conway, for his work as co-founder of the Lincoln Project, a Republican anti-Trump group. “As for my dad, politically, we agree on absolutely nothing. We just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president. Stop “stanning” him,” Claudia tweeted. She added that her mother was “selfish” for pursuing her line of work. “My mother’s job ruined my life to begin with,” she wrote.

There’s also news that George Conway will be leaving the Lincoln Project as well. Looks like both adult Conways will be working and focusing on internal family items for the time being.

But now, who in the heck is going to replace her?! Again, political affilication aside – Kellyanne is pretty irreplaceable. And, with this close to the election, it appears a little suspicious. Is she trying to jump off a sinking ship? Whoever takes over for her has big feet to fill – and also – can they live up to her loyalty?

Writer’s Note: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.

Source: New York Post , NBCChicago , Fox News