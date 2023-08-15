Kelsi Davies Talks New Music, Spooky Psychic Abilities, & More

As an actress, singer, dancer, content creator, and social media influencer, Kelsi Davies is the true definition of a multi-hyphenate.

Advertisement

After getting her start on YouTube, Davies quickly made a name for herself on the platform with her humorous skits and choreography, but she is best known for posting unique paranormal content featuring ghost adventures and a haunted doll named Lola. Davies is a psychic medium, who discovered her ability to connect with spirits on the other side at a young age, and she made it her mission to connect loved ones with their deceased relatives and show her followers that not all spirits are evil or scary.

Outside of social media, Davies is pursuing more with music and recently released a brand-new track titled “September 10th,” which was inspired by an experience on her birthday that pushed her to the path to spiritual awakening. The deeply personal song focuses on finding the strength to escape negative cycles and taking one’s power back.

Advertisement

Instinct had the opportunity to catch up with Davies and talk more about her newest projects, as well as her psychic abilities, spooky stories, future career ambitions, and more. Check out the full video interview below.

Kelsi Davies…

Follow Davies: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube