Kevin Bacon Opens Up on the Continuous Success of ‘Footloose’

Kevin Bacon’s ninth acting project as Ren McCormack in ‘Footloose’ was a game-changer for his career, and he opens up about the longevity of the film’s success during a recent interview with TODAY’s Willie Geist.

In June, ‘Footloose’ was brought back into the limelight when the Footloose Drop challenge went viral on TikTok. The dance musical film was a box office hit when it was released in 1984, and almost 40 years later, it is still an iconic part of pop culture.

“I love it. I think it’s great. It’s like all of those things that you think ‘Oh, my gosh, is it ever going to go away?’ At a certain point, you have to embrace the beast,” Bacon said regarding the continuous success ‘Footloose.’

“I think that it was a great gift to be part of that movie. I certainly took it very seriously when I was doing it and I love that people will still come up and say that they just showed it to their kids.”

The 64-year-old actor also mentioned that the 1998 ‘Footloose’ Broadway musical was also to thank for because it “reignited the whole response” to the film.

More recently, Bacon starred in a 2022 horror movie entitled ‘They/Them.’ He and his co-star Carrie Preston is playing “as a couple who run a Christian-oriented ‘gay conversion therapy’ camp in a remote, wooded area, preaching a contradictory philosophy of self-acceptance and what amounts to self-denial,” as per Deadline.

‘They/Them’ wrapped up the 40th Outfest LGBTQ+ Film Festival in Los Angeles on July 24, which was also the movie’s world premiere.

