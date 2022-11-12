Kevin Conroy, Voice of Batman in Various Forms of Media, Dies at 66

The voice of Batman for many generations was silenced on November 10. Actor Kevin Conroy, 66, died on Thursday of intestinal cancer. A statement from DC Comics explained:

A noted stage, film and television performer, Conroy rose to unparalleled voice acting fame as the title character of the landmark Batman: The Animated Series (1992-1996). He would establish never-to-be-broken records as the quintessential voice of Batman, bringing the Super Hero to animated life in nearly 60 different productions, including 15 films – highlighted by the acclaimed Batman: Mask of the Phantasm; 15 animated series, spanning nearly 400 episodes and more than 100 hours of television; as well as two dozen video games. Conroy was also featured as a live-action Bruce Wayne in the Arrowverse’s 2019-2020 “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event.

While Conroy was most notably known for his voicework as Batman spanning across various forms of media, he also appeared in numerous television shows in the 1980s including Murphy Brown, Cheers, Dynasty, and Another World. It was revealed in an interview with The New York Times in 2016 that Conroy was gay and was married to Vaughn C. Williams. For the 2022 DC Pride anthology, Conroy wrote “Finding Batman”, a story that was illustrated by artist J. Bone and letterer Aditya Bidikar, which chronicled Conroy’s struggles both personally and professionally as a gay actor before his big break landing the titular role in the 1990s cartoon, Batman: The Animated Series. DC Comics has put up the entire DC Pride 2022 issue to read for free on its website.

Many who have worked with Conroy have put up their tributes online including the various actors he worked with over the years like Clancy Brown, Mark Hamill, Susan Eisenberg, and Michael Rosenbaum.

Stunned by the loss of this brilliant actor. Words can't express my admiration and respect for the man. I loved him like a brother.#RIPKevinConroy 💔 pic.twitter.com/THlaZ2uTSh — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) November 11, 2022

Bruce imagined him, Andrea found him and, once found, Kevin kicked the door open for all of us to bring to you the amazing characters of DCAU.

Kevin, my friend, my colleague, my hero. We will all miss you terribly. You are a singular soul. Thank you. Now rest #Batman #KevinConroy pic.twitter.com/yrNC8Mfjnt — Clancy Brown (@RealClancyBrown) November 11, 2022

Kevin Conroy, who died at 66, was maybe the greatest performer of Batman ever https://t.co/KPufOoapXt — Susan Eisenberg (@susaneisenberg1) November 12, 2022

Whether in voice or in person, putting on the suit is a great responsibility. Kevin Conroy inspired and delighted Batman fans… I am sorry to hear that he is gone. https://t.co/LpVp7JNK6w — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) November 12, 2022

Devastating. Kevin was a remarkable man inside and out. I will truly miss those big hugs and that magical voice. You will always be my batman. Rest in Peace my friend. Flash #kevinconroy #Batman #justiceleague pic.twitter.com/rReMdBaPh3 — Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) November 11, 2022

A thread about @RealKevinConroy – why he meant so much to me and what a special human he was. I began my pro acting career at 13 in Toronto… pic.twitter.com/z2AZ2sCpl4 — tara strong (@tarastrong) November 12, 2022

HUMANS!!! What an amazing life Kevin had. Just too short. I will miss him. Let's celebrate the joy he brought to us and send our love to his family. https://t.co/xMcOmYpxzw @RealKevinConroy — Tim Daly (@TimmyDaly) November 11, 2022

Andrea Romano, voice director of Batman: The Animated Series spoke of Conroy:

“Kevin was far more than an actor whom I had the pleasure of casting and directing – he was a dear friend for 30+ years whose kindness and generous spirit knew no boundaries. Kevin’s warm heart, delightfully deep laugh and pure love of life will be with me forever.”

Michael Uslan, who has served as a producer on several Batman projects, wrote a touching tribute to Conroy on his Facebook page.

Great Big Story did a video on Conroy’s voicework as Batman on their YouTube channel in 2020.

