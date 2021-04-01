Kevin Durant Hurls Homophobic Slurs And Threats At Michael Rapaport

An uncomfortable conversation between NBA Star Kevin Durant and Michael Rapaport was leaked this past Tuesday, by Rapaport himself. The 51 year old, Real Housewives super-fan took to his twitter to publicly call out Durant for his behavior.

“The [snake emoji] himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right?”.

I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them. The 🐍 himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP pic.twitter.com/l1VQfGMMRF — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 30, 2021

The ordeal first started when Rapaport offered his unsolicited advice on Durant’s overall presence when doing interviews. After an appearance with Charles Barkley on The NBA on TNT – Durant was mocked for his less than enthusiastic demeanor. Rapaport tweeted at the time…

“K.D. seemed deeply in his feelings with the TNT crew…DAMNIT he’s super sensitive about everything. Don’t do the interview”.

Durant decided to respond with homophobic and misogynistic insults and threats. Calling Rapaport everything from a “cocksucker” to a “cum guzzler” and threatening to spit in his face when he sees him.

Durant did indirectly apologize to Rapaport on Twitter that Tuesday night, after receiving instant backlash on social media.

“Me and mike talk CRAZIER than this on the regular and today he’s pissed…My bad mike, damn!!”.

Durant could potentially face a penalty from the NBA – considering the leagues stance on homophobic and misogynistic comments made by their employees.

This is not the first time the NBA has had challenges with their athletes and homophobic remarks. In 2007, retired NBA legend Tim Hardaway publicly blasted “gay people”. In an interview on the Dan Le Batard Show, Hardaway spoke about his disdain for LGBT members.

“Well, you know, I hate gay people, so I let it be known…I don’t like gay people and I don’t like to be around gay people. I am homophobic”.

Hardaway’s blatantly ignorant and homophobic remarks lead to him being replaced in the NBA All Star game and has prevented him from being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Do you think Kevin Durant and other athletes are sincere in their apologies? Or are they only apologizing for their homophobic remarks because of the public backlash that they’ve received?