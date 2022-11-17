Kevin McHale Refuses to Reprise Popular ‘Glee’ Character Artie

Earlier this month, Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy toyed with the idea of rebooting the critically acclaimed musical comedy, saying enough time has passed since the show’s original run.

However, Kevin McHale has some reservations. The actor played Artie Abrams, the loveable and loyal Glee Club member who uses a wheelchair.

In an interview with Insider, he says:

“I don’t know if Artie could be in it. Knowing what we know now, I don’t think I should be playing a character that’s in a wheelchair. So, if they let me grow out of my beard and play a different character, I’ll do it.”

McHale has previously said that neither he nor the Glee production team knew better when he was cast as the fan favorite character. According to Artie’s storyline, he got into a car accident when he was eight years old, which resulted in him being in a wheelchair.

“What were we thinking? I can’t play that part.”

Glee originally aired for six seasons and 121 episodes on Fox. The series also inspired a 3D concert movie and countless soundtrack albums.

There have been several rumors swirling about a possible reboot, but Murphy officially revealed his thoughts and ideas on the And That’s What You REALLY Missed podcast, hosted by McHale and his Glee co-star Jenna Ushkowitz.

“I’m at the phase now with that show where it’s like, well, there’s been enough time. Like, maybe we should really re-examine it as a brand. You know, should we do a reboot of it in some way? Should we do a Broadway musical of it in some way?”

Ushkowitz told Insider she would only star in a Glee reboot if Murphy was involved.

“If Ryan was involved, I mean, that’s when you consider it. That’s when you talk about actually the possibility of doing it. Otherwise, you can count me out.”