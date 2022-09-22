Kevin McHale’s Glow Up and Sweet Moments with BF Austin McKenzie

We all know and love Kevin McHale from his iconic character as Artie Abrams in the hit musical series ‘Glee.’

Fast forward to now, and the 34-year-old actor had a major glow up, with Artie’s image of thick-rimmed glasses and introverted personality long gone. His career also widened its horizon to television, theater, music and radio.

Not to mention that he is loving life with his hot boyfriend Austin McKenzie, and the two of them have a lot of sweet moments posted on Instagram. That being said, let’s take a moment to appreciate McHale in his sexy, happy, and sweet moments with boyfriend McKenzie, shall we?

Starting off strong with a beach selfie… Sun’s out buns out, indeed 😉

Here’s his “I woke up like this” look.

And then…

Let’s not forget a black and white moment.

More thirst coming your way…

Now, we move on to McHale and McKenzie’s sweet, as well as sexy couple photos:

These two sure know how to have fun 🙂 Going back to the cutesy photos…

Such a lovely couple, TBH <3

Moreover, McHale is still very close to his fellow ‘Glee’ alum Jenna Ushkowitz, and the two of them have also worked together after the series ended.

