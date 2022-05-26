Once one of Hollywood’s most respected actors and producers, Kevin Spacey has been charged AGAIN with sexually assault; four men in England from 2005 to 2013.

In one of the claims, Spacey, the 62-year-old former chair of trust at London’s Old Vic Theatre in London, was charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. In laypeople’s terms, that would seemingly be an accusation of rape.

The charges follow an investigation by the Metropolitan Police Service that gathered evidence during their review of this case which led them to charge Kevin for his alleged assault.

In recent years, the disgraced actor has faced other allegations of sexual impropriety. Those charges stem from multiple men who had come forward about unwelcome touching, hugging, and sexual advances going back decades ago when they were adolescent boys in his theater group.

In 2017, Los Angeles prosecutors began to litigate two alleged sexual assaults that victims claim occurred in 1992. Spacey was also charged with a felony and indecent assault in a Nantucket, Massachusetts bar, and that incident allegedly occurred after he had allegedly sexually assaulted an 18-year-old man in 2016. I know, that’s a lot of “allegedly,” but hey, we’re all innocent until proven guilty.

In a strange turn of events, back in July 2018, an anonymous masseuse claimed Spacey forced him to rub his genitals and attempted to kiss him during a massage session. The victim reportedly died of cancer before a legal resolve, and that charge was dropped in January 2020.

All of Spacey’s alleged victims were not unknowns; notable actor Actor Anthony Rapp was the first to accuse Spacey of assault, claiming that he was just 14 when Spacey, then 26, made sexual advances toward him.

These current charges are being further investigated, and the story is still developing.

h/t: BBC News