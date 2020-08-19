‘Kevin’ Threw Around Slurs Including ‘Fa**ot’ Over And Over While Refusing To Wear Mask

In this episode of the ‘Kevin Chronicles,’ an anti-masker in Campbell, California, went on a smug, smirky homophobic rant that turned racist.

In a video posted on Twitter by San Jose DJ Eddie House, ‘Kevin’ was approached by an employee who asked him to wear a face-covering while in the store or he’d have to leave.

“You dumb f**king fa**ot, what’s your problem?” begins the man in full anti-homo mode as he addresses the person recording the incident. “What’s your dumb f**king fa**ot problem? You don’t know the law, that’s how stupid you are.”

The employee calmly tells Kevin he can’t use language like that and is asked again to wear a face mask.

With a shrug, the man smugly declares, “It’ll cost you $75,000. It’s a health code violation to deny service based on someone’s disability. So, I’d love you to do it – it’ll cost you $75,000.”

“Call the police,” he continued. “I’m gonna love this. It’s a $75,000 fine. Dumb Mexican doesn’t know….”

It would appear our Kevin is referencing information from the totally debunked ‘Freedom To Breathe Agency’ which hands out phony ‘exemption’ cards promising $75,000 penalties for denying access to businesses.

Back in late June, the U.S. Justice Department issued an alert warning the public to “be aware regarding fraudulent postings, cards, or flyers on the internet regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the use of face masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Do not be fooled by the chicanery and misappropriation of the DOJ eagle,” wrote U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin of North Carolina in an official statement. “These cards do not carry the force of law. The ‘Freedom to Breathe Agency,’ or ‘FTBA,’ is not a government agency.”

But wait – there’s more!

In a subsequent video, Kevin notices he’s being recorded and begins to wave to the camera giving a thumbs-up sign. He then unzips his fly and starts to haul out his junk in the middle of the department store as the person recording asks his name.

The police were called but by the time they had arrived, Kevin had departed.

The San Francisco CBS News affiliate KPIX has identified the man as 52-year-old Tim Gaskin, who apparently hosted a local LGBTQ weekly talk show for Comcast public access in 2004 called “OUT Spoken.” He also reportedly took part in fundraising for AIDS-related causes.

So, it’s pretty surprising Gaskin throws around the word “fa**ot” so freely.

His LinkedIn account says he helped launch the local LGBTQ publication Gloss Magazine, although publisher Cecil Russell told KPIX that Gaskin only contributed some articles. Gaskin’s bio announces he’s been in the “imported red meat trade” for 31 years, which considering his zipper action in the video above, is kind of ironic.

Gaskin hasn’t responded to the news stories regarding his antics at Marshall’s at this time.

