Khalid Embraces His Truth After Being Outed on Social Media

R&B sensation Khalid, known for hits like Love Lies, Young Dumb & Broke, and Eastside, is addressing his sexuality after being outed on X (formerly Twitter). The 25-year-old artist, beloved for his vulnerability in music, was thrust into the spotlight in a way no one should have to experience.

The incident began when openly gay internet personality Hugo D Almonte shared a photo of the two together, sparking speculation about Khalid’s sexuality. Almonte’s actions crossed a line, reminding us that no one should ever have their story told without their consent.

Khalid addresses being outed on social media, emphasizes self-acceptance, and reminds us why coming out should always be a personal choice.

Advertisement

Responding to the situation with grace and strength, Khalid tweeted a rainbow flag emoji and wrote, “There y’all go. Next topic please lol.” When directly asked if he was gay, Khalid confirmed, “I am! And that’s okay.” He later elaborated:

I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me 🖤 love yall — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 23, 2024

“I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao): I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality, it ain’t nobody’s business! But I am okay with me. Love y’all.”

Advertisement

The response to Khalid’s coming out has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans flooding social media with love and admiration for his honesty. Yet, this situation highlights a crucial issue: the importance of letting people come out on their own terms. Outing someone, intentionally or unintentionally, denies them control over their own narrative and can cause immense stress and harm.

Related: https://instinctmagazine.com/out-actor-danny-pintauro-makes-a-hollywood-comeback-after-30-years/

Since his 2016 breakout single Location, Khalid has been a force in music, delivering chart-topping hits and collaborating with icons like Billie Eilish and Benny Blanco. As he continues to thrive, his story serves as a reminder to respect everyone’s journey and allow them to share their truth when they’re ready.

Coming out is deeply personal—and Khalid’s resilience shows that while others may try to dictate your story, owning it on your terms is what truly matters.