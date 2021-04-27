Kidman, McCarthy, Hall star in Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’!

During the Oscars this past Sunday night, Hulu dropped the first preview of their buzzworthy new limited series, ‘Nine Perfect Strangers,’ starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy.

Hulu seems to be hoping for their own ‘Big Little Lies’ smash hit as ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ reassembles many of the power players who worked on ‘BLL.’ Also starring in the series are Luke Evans, Michael Shannon and Regina Hall among others.

Reuniting on ‘NPS’ are ‘BLL’ star Kidman and the show’s creator David E. Kelley. All eight episodes will be directed by Jonathan Levine. Most notably, ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ is the latest best-selling novel by Lianne Moriarty – yep you guessed it lol – author of ‘Big Little Lies.’

In an interview with The Guardian, Moriarty said she was inspired by

“this desire we all have for transformation. I can never see an article that says, ‘Just change this one thing about your life and you’ll be transformed forever’—even though you know when you click on it, it won’t work, I find it irresistible. I’d reached a different place. I actually had a lot of fun with this book which I think comes through. I had a certain feeling of freedom with it and just enjoyed myself.”

An official logline for the Hulu adaptation, via Variety, reads:

It takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine ‘perfect’ strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

Hulu would love lightning to strike twice as ‘Big Little Lies’ was a critical and commercial juggernaut for HBO. The first season racked up 16 Emmy nominations, winning nine, including Outstanding Limited Series. Stars Kidman, Laura Dern and Aleksander Skarsgard also took home trophies for their performances.

Check out the trailer below!

What do you think Instincters? Will you be watching “Nine Perfect Strangers” when it premieres on Hulu later this year?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4nwFSSTUZc

Sources: Elle, The Guardian, Variety