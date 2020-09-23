Kim Cattrall’s ‘Filthy Rich’ Has A Lot Of Man Candy to Enjoy — Pics

Kim Cattrall is back on television and we couldn’t be happier. The Sex and the City icon’s new TV series, Filthy Rich, finally premiered on September 21 over a year after FOX initially dropped the show’s first trailer.

Written and directed by The Help writer/director Tate Taylor, Filthy Rich is “based on the New Zealand series of the same name from Filthy Productions. (Its) a southern Gothic family drama in which wealth, power and religion collide – with outrageously soapy results,” per Deadline.

Golden Globe winning Kim shines in her leading role of matriarch Margaret Monreaux, who is a perfect blend of Alexis Carrington, Tammy Faye Baker and a little bit of Blanche Devereaux. After her cheating husband (who created a wildly successful Christian television network) dies in a plane crash, Margaret discovers that he had three illegitimate children out of their wedlock.

All of them are written in his will, threatening their fame and fortune. This turns into something blissfully fun for the viewers to enjoy as everyone involved is trying to getting ahold of his money. “With monumental twists and turns, Filthy Rich presents a world in which everyone has an ulterior motive – and no one is going down without a fight.” It airs Monday nights on FOX.

There’s also a ton of eye candy to enjoy on top of this show being deliciously fun to watch. Three perfect examples of this are listed below for you to salivate over.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar

Corey Cott

Aaron Lazar