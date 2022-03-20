Kim Davis Might Owe $220,000 to Gay Couples After Friday’s Verdict

This is only ending this week? What a throwback!

Disgraced, 56-year-old former county clerk Kim Davis had her day in court on Friday, March 18, and the honorable Judge David Bunning did not rule in her favor. Davis made headlines in 2015 for denying two same sex couples the right to a marriage license due to her religious beliefs. At the time, gay marriage was already legal in the state of Kentucky and in all of The United States. Though she remained steadfast in her “morals,” the court outcome yesterday ruled that she was truly unjust.

Despite the defendant arguing that she had God’s authority to deny marriage licenses as well as the First Amendment of Free Exercise of Religion, Judge David Bunning decided that homely Kim Davis could not use her rights to violate the rights of others.

A statement obtained by Rolling Stone reads: “Defendant Davis violated Plaintiffs’ constitutional right to marry by refusing to issue them marriage licenses, either personally or through the policy she established for the Rowan County Clerk’s office.”

Not only did Davis lose reelection for county clerk of Rowan, Kentucky in 2018, but she was also held in contempt of court and jailed for 5 days because of these legal proceedings. But, oh, it gets so much better! Judge David Bunning is currently deciding whether Davis is responsible for both plaintiffs’ legal fees, court costs and attorney fees. The sum of which amounts to an estimated $220,000.

Hello, garnished wages!

Although married couples David Ermold & David Moore and James Yates & Will Smith have enjoyed happy lives together, I salute them for continuing this fight for the last 7 years. Leading by example, they are proving to a generation of younger gay kids that you SHOULD fight for your freedom and we are all deserving of liberty, love and happiness.

Just one more decision and Ermold, Moore, Yates and Smith can put this whole unfair situation behind them. Congratulations, gentlemen! It was worth the wait and let freedom ring, mother fuckers!

