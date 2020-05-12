Kim Petras Throws a Beach Party With “Malibu” At Home Edition Music Video

Summer is coming and even though large beach parties might not be in the cards for a while, Kim Petras may have the cure for your social distancing blues. On Monday, May 11, 2020, Petras dropped an at home edition video of her newest single, “Malibu.”

The crowd-sourced video has not only fans that submitted beach like clips of themselves sing and dancing to “Malibu,” but also some special appearances from Demi Lovato, Paris Hilton, Charli XCX, Jonathan Van Ness, Aquaria, Madelaine Petsech, Jessie J, Pablo Vittar, Nikita Dragun, and Todrick Hall to name a few of the celebrities that appear.

“Mallibu” is available on all music streaming services along with Petras’ previous singles: “Icy,” “Heart to Break,” “Sweet Spot,” “Close Your Eyes,” and much more.

Source: Press Here Publicity