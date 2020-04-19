Kirk Cameron to Host FB Live Concert to Benefit Anti-LGBTQ+ Charity Sunday Evening

Former actor turned religious activist Kirk Cameron (Growing Pains) and his sister, Candace Cameron Bure (Full House/ Netflix’s Fuller House) are hosting a concert tonight, Sunday, April 19, at 8PM ET livestreaming on Facebook Live. The concert is called “Hope Rising: United Through Music and Message” and proceeds from the concert will go to Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse.

The religious non-profit organization has come under fire recently for the mobile hospital Samaritan’s Purse has opened in New York City’s Central Park. Contractors and volunteers staffed in the hospital are required to sign, as NBC News states, “a statement of faith that includes a declaration that ‘we believe that marriage is exclusively the union of one genetic male and one genetic female.’ “

Performers for “Hope Rising” include Mercy Me, Casting Crowns, Newsboys, American Idol alum Danny Gokey, and Gloria Gaynor.

While Gaynor’s turn to Christianity is not new, the singer, whose disco song, ‘I Will Survive,’ became an anthem for the LGBTQ+ community, stated in an interview with NPR’s All Things Considered in December 2019 concerning her faith and her feelings on the LGBTQ+ community:

“I’m not against anybody. I just am a full believer that God knows and wants only what’s best for each and every one of us and is the only one that can bring it to pass if we rely on him. That is the beginning and end of my thoughts about it…. So, none of what I feel about homosexuality or my faith in God and my absolute belief in the Bible, which I believe to be the word of God, has anything to do with my – has – none of it taints my ability to love them. And I think that is what is important.”

Gaynor adds in the interview that her fan club president as well as her social media person sitting next to her during the interview were gay and have “no misunderstanding” about her feelings on homosexuality.

With Kirk Cameron’s history with the LGBTQ+ community as well as the recent events surrounding Samaritan’s Purse and their Central Park hospital, how do you feel about Gaynor’s involvement with this concert? Let us know in the comments.

Featured Image Photo Credit: Screenshot of Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’ video via Solrac Etnevic YouTube Channel (above)