Kit Connor Opens Up About ‘Heartstopper’s Sex Scenes

The highly anticipated third season of Netflix’s ‘Heartstopper’ is almost here, and one of the lead stars Kit Connor recently spilled the tea about filming intimate sex scenes.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 20-year-old English actor stated:

“We’ve been taking baby steps.”

Advertisement

According to him, the cast was guided by an intimacy coordinator since the first season, and things are getting heated up now that we’re about to step into Season 3.

“Season 1, [the intimacy coordinator] would be there making sure that we were comfortable holding hands. And now we’re doing the sex scenes,” Connor shared.

Advertisement

He further revealed,

“We shot a lot of footage for them. Not much actually ended up in the show. But we shot the sex scenes for about seven hours!”

Moreover, the main cast of ‘Heartstopper’ is expected to return for the third season, including: Connor, Joe Locke, Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Rhea Norwood, and Leila Khan.

Not to mention, ‘Bridgerton’ hottie Jonathan Bailey is guest starring in Season 3, where he will be portraying the character of Jack Maddox, who is Charlie’s (Locke) Instagram-famous crush.

Advertisement

https://x.com/NetflixUK/status/1783496235426398692

‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 is set to be released on Netflix on October 3.

Sources: deadline.com, teenvogue.com