Kit Connor Opens Up About the Intrusions That Come with His Fame

‘Heartstopper’ stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke opened up about the intrusions that come with their fame, as well as their close friendship in a recent interview with GQ.

After being the subject queerbaiting accusations, the 18-year-old English actor decided to leave Twitter in September writing:

“this is a silly silly app. bit bored of it now.”

However on November 1, Connor temporarily returned on Twitter after he was forced to come out.

“back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye,” he wrote.

Thereafter in his November 8 interview with GQ, the actor said that leaving Twitter was “the best decision of my life,” and he also noted that:

“Social media is not a window into my soul at all.”

Connor also mentioned about having to deal with people talking about him online stating,

“In many ways it’s great, but as someone who’s in the public eye, if you look for people saying bad stuff about you, you’ll find it.”

“You want to know what people are saying. Everyone wants to be liked, which is slightly heartbreaking when you’re in the position of someone like me or Joe,” he further expressed.

Meanwhile, Locke called out those who pry into his personal relationship saying,

“The idea of a tabloid being interested in a teenager’s love life is really gross. Someone making money out of rumors about who I – an 18-year-old boy – might be liking or talking to, it’s really gross and perverted.”

“I’m 18… I don’t know who I am yet,” the actor added.

Furthermore, Connor also shared about his close friendship with Locke expressing,

“Joe’s really been such a lifesaver in so many ways for me; as a support system and a friend to go through everything with.”

And to that, Locke responded:

“I’ve tried to do the same for him. I don’t think Kit really understands what an incredible person he is.”

Their friendship is truly precious. <3

Sources: attitude.co.uk, gq-magazine.co.uk