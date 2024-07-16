Kit Connor Rumored to Join MCU as Hulkling: Fans Go Wild!

Hold onto your superhero capes, Marvel fans, because the rumor mill is churning out some seriously juicy gossip! According to The Cosmic Circus, the talented Kit Connor is poised to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as none other than Hulkling. Yes, you heard that right—Kit Connor, the star we’ve all been swooning over, might just be stepping into the shoes (or rather, the alien skin) of a Kree/Skrull hybrid with shapeshifting abilities and super strength.

Marvel Studios reportedly want Kit Connor to play Hulking in the #MCU. (via @AlexFromCC) pic.twitter.com/02jzPqOhMh — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) July 15, 2024

But wait, there’s more! Hulkling isn’t just any superhero; he’s one half of Marvel’s most prominent gay couple. His partner? The powerful and enchanting Wiccan, son of the Scarlet Witch. Wiccan boasts a jaw-dropping array of abilities, including chaos magic, flight, reality-warping, telekinesis, telepathy, and teleportation. Talk about a power couple!

Marvel Studios reportedly want Kit Connor to play Hulking in the #MCU pic.twitter.com/WREHeIgIbw — ໊ (@kitconnorhd) July 15, 2024

Fans Are Losing It on Social Media

As you can imagine, the internet is absolutely losing its mind over this potential casting news. Here’s a roundup of some of the most hilarious and heartfelt reactions from social media:

The excitement doesn’t stop there. Fans are already imagining the dynamic duo’s on-screen chemistry and how they’ll bring a fresh and exciting narrative to the MCU. Some are even speculating about possible storylines, crossover events, and how Hulkling and Wiccan’s relationship will evolve in the Marvel universe.

Why This Casting Matters

Kit Connor joining the MCU as Hulkling is more than just a casting rumor; it’s a potential game-changer. Hulkling and Wiccan’s relationship is a significant step forward in LGBTQ+ representation in mainstream media, especially within the superhero genre. Marvel fans have been eagerly awaiting more diverse and inclusive storylines, and this could be a monumental moment for the franchise.

So, as we await official confirmation, let’s keep our fingers crossed and our excitement levels high. If Kit Connor does indeed join the MCU, we’re in for one epic ride. Stay tuned for more updates, and don’t forget to share your thoughts on this potential casting. Who else is ready for Hulkling and Wiccan to take the MCU by storm?