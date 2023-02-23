Kit Connor with His “Gym and Rugby Arms” Struts Through Fashion Week

Kit Connor attended JW Anderson’s show during this year’s London Fashion Week, and he strutted in style with his “gym and rugby arms” out.

The 18-year-old English actor was wearing a dusky pink JW Anderson knit top with graphic print, which showed his toned arms. It was paired with black wide pants, which had a buckle detail on the waist, as well as a pair of all-black sneakers.

British GQ shared a stunning snap of Connor on Twitter, and their caption reads:

“Kit Connor is down to get freaky with fashion in this JW Anderson knit.”

Dropping the ‘Heartstopper’ star’s fashion week snaps here…

Understandably, Twitter is losing it over the ‘Heartstopper’ star’s JW Anderson fit, and here are some of their reactions:

kit connor the man you are

jeremy.moeller © on ig pic.twitter.com/nc6bP5ABZj — Kit Connor Emmy® Winner (@KitConnorInfo) February 19, 2023

kit connor and yaz

gym and rugby arms pic.twitter.com/hoHpgku03v — Kit Connor Emmy® Winner (@KitConnorInfo) February 19, 2023

Another user tweeted:

“god fucking damn. kit connor. the mAN YOU ARE.”

“how i am supposed to fall in love with you if you’re not kit connor?,” one person expressed.

This user also wrote:

“do you think kit connor knows he’s the only man ever?”

Meanwhile, Connor was spotted with out actor Russell Tovey in both JW Anderson and LOEWE shows, and the two of them snapped some pics together.

Source: gq-magazine.co.uk