Kit Harington Makes Out With Paris Hilton’s Ex-Fiance — Watch

Never thought the names Kit Harington and Paris Hilton would ever be put together in the same sentence but here we are!

The former Game of Thrones star just happens to get it on big time with Paris’ ex-fiance Chris Zylka (who is also an actor) in The Death & Life of John F. Donovan. The movie was released stateside in December 2019. As the hotel heiress used to say, “That’s hot!”

Kit plays a closeted celebrity who takes his own life after being outed in a sex scandal. It also costars fellow A-list talent like Natalie Portman, Kathy Bates and Thandie Newton.

The scene worth pointing out (which you can SEE HERE) shows Kit and Chris’ characters dancing and kissing together in a sweaty club before things get way more X-rated seconds later.

Kit has yet to go full-frontal for his millions of fans although they did get to see his glorious booty a couple of times on GoT. Handsome Chris on the other hand let it all hang out on another HBO series The Leftovers.