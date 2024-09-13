Kit Harington Opens Up About the Nude Scenes in His New Play

Kit Harington is currently starring in the West End version of Jeremy O. Harris’ controversial play, Slave Play, where he is appearing nude on stage.

According to a synopsis via HuffPost, Slave Play “explores the sexual dynamic of three different fictitious interracial couples.” In a recent interview with Lorraine Kelly, Harington opened up about what it’s really like to do nude scenes in his new play.

Advertisement

“Nudity is really one of those things that you have to make sure that there’s a reason for it. And it’s not being lightly done, so you don’t feel kind of exposed in the wrong way,” the 37-year-old ‘Game of Thrones’ actor stated.

He continued,

“And I believe it’s very much earned and needed in this show where it comes.”

Advertisement

Harington then admitted,

“I thought it was going to be liberating, it’s proven not to be at all. Every night I’m terrified. Every single night.”

Advertisement

Aside from Slave Play, he can also be seen in the latest season of ‘Industry’, wherein he was also required to go nude.

“I go to the gym for my head anyway. But when I knew I was getting my bum out, I was like, OK, you’re on the squats this week,” he stated during an interview with British GQ.

Source: OMGBLOG, HuffPost – news.yahoo.com