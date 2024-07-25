Kit Harington’s Ripped Shirtless Snap Breaks the Internet

Kit Harington from Game of Thrones is blowing up the internet again! The actor looked insanely ripped and jacked in a shirtless snap from West End’s Slave Play. The photo, posted by Jeremy O. Harris—the writer of Slave Play—shows Kit in peak physical form, providing us with some serious fitness inspiration.

Advertisement

Slave Play, currently running in England’s capital, features Kit in a starring role. And let’s all check out the photo for our daily dose of motivation and more!

Playwright Jeremy O. Harris shared the sizzling snap with a cheeky caption: “Kit’s gonna kill me for posting this,” Harris wrote on his Instagram Story. “Share it so he will forgive me.”

Advertisement

And share it, the internet did! Here are some of the best social media reactions to Kit’s jaw-dropping physique:

@thronefan123: “Jon Snow may know nothing, but Kit Harington knows everything about getting ripped! 🔥💪”

@fitnessjunkie: “BRB, adding ‘Look like Kit Harington’ to my workout goals. 😍”

@stagefanatic: “Forget winter, Kit Harington is coming in hot! 🔥🔥🔥”

@gottime: “I volunteer as tribute to help Kit with his shirt…off. 😏”

@westendwonder: “Who needs a plot twist when you have Kit Harington’s abs? 🤯”

So, if you need a little extra motivation for your next workout or just want to admire some serious dedication to fitness, Kit Harington’s got you covered! Now, let’s all take a moment to appreciate this fine example of hard work and dedication.

What do you think of Kit’s transformation? Share your thoughts (and your favorite Kit memes) in the comments!