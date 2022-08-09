KJ Apa and Eric Dane Teases on Their Upcoming Movie ‘One Fast Move’

KJ Apa recently posted a photo of him and Eric Dane on his Instagram, announcing that the two of them are a new couple. The ‘Riverdale’ star, who was sporting a buzz cut in the picture, captioned:

“New couple alert!”

And to that, his followers were very enthusiastic, leaving comments of support, as well as a speculation that Apa could be joining the third season of HBO’s drama series ‘Euphoria.’

However, according to Elite Daily, the ‘Euphoria’ speculation is a clear NO because the third installation of the series is rumored to premiere in 2024, and the filming is not expected to start anytime soon.

Not to be too disappointed though because Apa and Dane are starring together in an upcoming film entitled ‘One Fast Move,’ which is a motorcycle racing movie. As per Movie Insider‘s synopsis, it tells the story of:

“A dishonorably discharged soldier (Apa) [who] seeks out his estranged father (Dane) to help him pursue his dream of racing Supersport motorcycles.”

‘One Fast Move’ is written and directed by Kelly Blatz, and the film’s release date is yet to be announced.

