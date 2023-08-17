KJ Apa on Why His Shirtless Scenes in ‘Riverdale’ Took a Toll on Him

We all probably know by now that KJ Apa has had more than his fair share of shirtless scenes in the hit TV series ‘Riverdale’.

However, it’s not all fun and games for the 26-year-old actor, as he recently revealed that his numerous shirtless scenes in the show took a toll on him.

“I’ve been through a lot of sh*t with that. It can mess with your head a little bit,” Apa admitted in a recent interview with Vulture.

He recalled being cool about it at first, sharing:

“At first, as a young child, which is what I was, I thought it was cool — you almost want the opportunity to be shirtless. I was like, ‘Yeah, let me take my shirt off. Boom!'”

Then came the need to stay in shape all year-round, which involved a “brutal” workout routine.

“And then you gotta consistently stay in incredible shape. It takes a toll. Even saying that I didn’t feel comfortable I had a hard time with. I thought people would be like, ‘Why not? Just fucking do it, bro,'” the actor further stated.

Meanwhile, his ‘Riverdale’ co-star Camila Mendes noted that series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa was “always very understanding” of the cast’s personal boundaries. She stated that “it’s just the nature of being on a teen show,” and none of them ever felt forced to do the steamy scenes.

Moreover, ‘Riverdale’ Season 7, which is the final one, is now available for streaming on Netflix.

