‘Knives Out’ director Rian Johnson Outs Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc

Daniel Craig’s portrayal as Detective Benoit Blanc, which we’ve seen first in the 2019 film ‘Knives Out,’ is making a comeback in the movie’s sequel titled ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.’

Not to mention, director Rian Johnson recently revealed during a press conference at the London Film Festival that Benoit Blanc is indeed queer. In the mystery crime sequel, a particular scene indicates that Craig’s character is living with a man, and when asked to confirm if he is queer, the filmmaker responded:

“Yes, he obviously is.”

“And there’s nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with,” director Johnson added.

The ‘No Time to Die’ actor then teased:

“No spoilers [but] who wouldn’t want to live with that person?”

Aside from Craig, the cast also includes Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr, and Janelle Monáe, among other notable actors and actresses. Moreover, the sequel is set in Greece where Blanc solves his latest case.

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ will have a limited theater run across the US on November 23, and it will be available for streaming on Netflix on December 23. In the meantime, here’s the official teaser trailer:

