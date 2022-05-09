Kris Humphries is 6’9″ and I Would Definitely Climb That Tree

The first victim of the Kardashian media train, I often wonder if Kris Humphries gets frustrated that, secondary to his NBA career, he’s most known for being Kim K’s second husband. Maybe it’s better to be remembered for a media frenzy than nothing at all because Mr. Humphries id doing quite well for himself more than a decade after his wild divorce. Now aged 37, the Minnesota native has returned to his roots and is pursuing entrepreneurship outside of Hollywood and team sports. But first, let me give you a quick rundown of this incredible man’s work history.

Kris Humphries always had a promising future in sports. His first notable athletic performance was as a swimmer and to this choice he owns a win over future Olympian Michael Phelps and a record for the 50-meter freestyle for boys 10 years and under. However, he chose to go with basketball instead and was signed to popular teams including Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, and Boston Celtics. It was during his time with the Nets that he encountered Kim Kardashian. The pair met in October 2010, became engaged in May 2011, married in August 2011, and filed for divorce in October 2011 after only 72 days of marriage.

By the time the divorce was settled in June 2013, Mr. Humphries moved on to other basketball teams including Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, and Atlanta Hawks. After 15 years in the sport, Kris officially retired in 2019. No longer a Kardashian reality personality or NBA star, where did he go next?

He returned to Minnesota to enjoy a normal life. He’s now a dog dad and according to Indy 1000 he became a real estate agent at some point. Whether as a lone investor or as part of a family business, Kris is an owner of a Crisp & Green, a 5 Guys (and Fries) and just last month he announced that he was helping to bring 10 Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurants to Minneapolis. A statement to Fast Casual reads:

My family and I were really excited at the prospect of bringing an exciting brand like Dave’s Hot Chicken to our home in the Twin Cities area. After doing our due diligence, trying the product and meeting the brand’s leadership, we knew this was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up. Dave’s Hot Chicken checks all the boxes for the kind of restaurant brand we want to be involved with, and has all the potential for massive growth. We’re excited to see what the future holds for the brand in the Twin Cities.

Kris appears to be happy, healthy and still rolling in the dough. Thanks to his previous media whirlwind, his noteworthy career in the NBA and becoming a restaurant investor, his net worth is currently estimated at $35,000,000. Enjoy that good life, sir. You certainly earned it!

