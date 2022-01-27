Kristian J’s ‘Good Shit (On My Counter)’

Juxtaposing a sleek electronic soundscape with introspective lyricism, Korean American musician Kristian J is proud to present his latest single “Good Shit (On My Counter),” which was brought to life with the help of producer DB realgood$hit.

According to the queer artist, the track started out as a dreamy, somber ballad about trying to forget your past and escape your regrets through the help of some substances. Drawing from personal experiences, J takes listeners through a painful tale.

“At the time, I had just graduated from college and realized that for many years I was living a life that I didn’t really want and spending time with people who weren’t really my friends. There were moments where I wished I could just forget it all, and that’s what I’m trying to figure out in the song. The lyrics are fairly deep, but the song completely transformed when I gave it to my producer, who turned my dark ballad into an electronic dance track. We put this song through so many different iterations and versions, but this is the final version that we decided to release officially.”

As a member of the LGBTQ community, J’s musical identity is framed by his sexuality, and he intends to use his artistry to bring awareness and inclusion to those still struggling with their own authenticity.

The indie singer-songwriter also creates music inspired by his love of different cultures. Hailing from the Philly suburbs, J has lived in South Korea and Latin America, and he has refined his sounds into something sexy and camp in equal parts.

J will continue to breathe new life and purpose into his earworm music.

Stay up-to-date and connect with J by following him on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. “Good Shit (On My Counter)” is available on Spotify and all other music streaming platforms.