Kumail Nanjiani Body Shamed For Being Too Fit?!

A hoard of internet users are currently claiming that Kumail Nanjiani used steroids to get his internet viral muscular frame.

Earlier this week, 42-year-old Pakistani American actor Kumail Najiani posted a picture to his social media. The Instagram post showed Nanjiani’s New Year’s Day celebrations. In the photo, we see Nanjiani seated in front of a slice of pandan tres leches cake while wearing a tight brown shirt. It’s the actor’s look in this brown shirt that caused controversy online.

As Next Shark writes, many people on the internet, notably a lot of men, called Najiani “unrecognizable.” Several others joked and/or downright accused Nanjiani of using steroids.

“Someone needs to keep kumail from the steroids, man,” wrote one Twitter user.

“It’s also funny that’s as big as he can get with that much steroids,” wrote another.

“It’s interesting people seem more ‘concerned’ about this, whether it might have something to do with how people view South Asian men a little emasculated,” wrote a Reddit user. “Or maybe they simply have more or a connection to the actor? These films even get Tom Holland ripped for roles. I suppose the real difference though is Nanjiani is the one making a huge point about showing his body off. He was clearly insecure before and feels the big man now or wants validation. These other dudes getting ripped aren’t making as big a thing about it.”

Kumail Nanjiani’s body transformation is nothing new to the internet. The actor first revealed his muscular frame in December of 2019. The actor went through the change in preparation for his role in the Marvel movie The Eternals. But on top of sharing the photos, Nanjiani shared the truth that he wouldn’t have gotten so far if it weren’t for Disney money and several professionals backing him.

“I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world,” he wrote. “I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day.”

Nanjiani’s fans, Twitter users of color, and general Marvel Cinematic Universe fans came to Nanjiani’s defense. Many argued that Marvel is known for making actors go through dramatic body changes in order to play their superhero roles. Usually, those changes are celebrated without any mocking jokes. Many then pointed out that the only difference between Chris Pratt or Tom Holland going through similar changes is that they’re white and Kumail Nanjiani is not.

Body shaming Kumail Nanjiani for…being jacked? Is way weird. Especially since all the Chris’ have done the same super-soldier program and never got any flack for it. I wonder what the difference is? pic.twitter.com/NIeUf3DwAb — Jake Low (@JacobYLow) January 3, 2021

Chris Evans gets jacked for Captain America: “😍🤩😍🤩” Chris Hemsworth gets jacked for Thor: “😍🤩😍🤩” Chris Pratt gets jacked for Star-Lord: “😍🤩😍🤩” Kumail Nanjiani gets jacked for Eternals: “He’s clearly using steroids” I can’t qwhite see what’s the difference. — alias (@itsjustanx) January 3, 2021

Henry Cavill was able to get HUGE for man of steel without steroids. He has said this publicly. So it’s impossible that Kumail Nanjiani had the same result from hard work and exercise? And Cavill looks slightly larger than Nanjiani at 1 point? Sounds like racism is afoot. pic.twitter.com/NagaC7nPjN — Where the $ DOESNT reside (@ValerieComplex) January 4, 2021

Kumail Nanjiani is trending because people are mad he's…exercising? Alrighty then. — Joshua Gale (@joshuafett75) January 3, 2021

So far, Kumail Nanjiani has not commented on the accusations.