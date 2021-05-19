Kumail Nanjiani To Star In Hulu’s Chippendales Show

A Hulu series about Chippendales? And Kumail Nanjiani will star in it?

Kumail Nanjiani has signed on to star and executive produce a limited drama series about the origin of the iconic Chippendales strippers. The Silicon Valley and The Eternals star is working with Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel on the series titled Immigrant.

The eight-episode project is about the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, the Indian-American businessman who created the Chippendales. Again, Nanjiani will star as the lead role, according to Variety.

Currently, all we know about the series is that it will focus on Banerjee and have a large focus on the creation of the stripper troupe. But, one has to be curious if the many controversies around the entrepreneur and company will also get some attention. Banerjee was reportedly involved with plots to kill Chippendales producers, dancers, choreographers, and more. He then pleaded guilty to arson, racketeering, and murder for hire.

Behind the camera, Dylan Sellers, Chris Parker, Emily V. Gordon will help produce the show. Then, Rajiv Joseph and Mehar Sethi will work as writers and producers. 20th Television will also serve as the studio for the series. Immigrant will then air on the Hulu streaming service in the US, while Endeavor Content will handle the international sales.

Keep in mind, this project is not to be confused with another Chippendales series that’s currently in the works.

Curse of the Chippendales was greenlit for Discovery+ on the same day that Immigrant was for Hulu. The Discovery+ series will be a four-part true-crime series that focuses more heavily on the troupe’s dark past, according to Deadline.

Per Discovery+’s description: “The Chippendales achieved a coveted and rare goal: becoming an iconic, household name around the world. Their trademark style of barely-there costumes briefly sported by perfectly-chiseled men would be forever recognized, often emulated, and famously parodied. Their brand became a multi-million-dollar global venture, successful beyond their wildest dreams. But of three unlikely dreamers who were there at the beginning, only one would make it out alive.”

Using photo and video archives, the mini-series will explore characters like original line-up dancers Michael Rapp and Roger Menache; Bruce Nahin, the club’s lawyer; and key investigators. While this show will air in the US on Discovery+, Endeavor Content will, once again, handle the international sales.

Source: Variety, Deadline,